Lynn firefighters battle multi-alarm blaze that spread to other buildings

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze Wednesday evening that consumed a triple-decker and spread to other nearby buildings.

Crews responding to the scene near the intersection of Boston and Moulton streets found the home fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the roof.

Due to water pressure problems, the flames spread to the triple-decker next door and a third building did sustain heat damage.

A fourth alarm was struck around 7:30 p.m. and evacuation orders were given, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Video from the scene showed multiple agencies working to overhaul the charred home.

Both buildings are a total loss.

Those living in the homes were not able to save anything.

A UMass Lowell student said hse was home at the time the fire ignited because her campus was shut down due to coronavirus concerns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

