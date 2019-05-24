Lynn firefighters rescue construction worker who became pinned by toppled reinforcing bars

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn firefighters rescued a construction worker who became pinned against the side of a hole after steel reinforcing bars toppled over in Lynn Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of more than 20 workers stuck in a hole at the construction site of a 10-story apartment building on Munroe Street found that all of the workers besides one had made it out, Lynn Deputy Fire Chief Arthur Richard said.

“(The worker) was pinned severely. There was no way of actually lifting the rebar off of him. We had no way of knowing if that rebar had actually penetrated his body,” Richard recalled. “In that sense, we had to be sure that we proceeded pretty slowly but ultimately we got him extricated in under half an hour.”

The man was transported to the hospital, where he is reportedly in stable condition.

The construction management company, Dellbrook, says this was the first serious injury they’ve had on this project since it began last December

