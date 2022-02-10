LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn city officials rescinded its indoor mask mandate on Wednesday.

The city will no longer require the public to wear face coverings indoors, according to an executive order signed by Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson and Public Health Director Michele Desmarais.

This comes after city officials say Lynn saw a significant reduction in COVID-19 positive tests over the past month.

All businesses and public spaces are within their rights to establish their own voluntary safety requirements, the executive order read.

“Those entering any establishment with its own rules and standards for service should continue to follow those rules and respect the business owners, their employees, and fellow customers,” the executive order continued.

Other communities in Massachusetts have also chosen to relax COVID-19 requirements as cases drop, including Salem and Worcester.

