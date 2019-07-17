LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A hit-and-run suspect is expected to face a judge Wednesday after slamming their pickup truck into the back of a sedan before being chased down by the car owner’s mother in Lynn early Tuesday morning.

A surveillance camera on Adams Street captured the moment when the pickup truck crashed into the rear of Daniel Donator’s parked car, leaving behind significant damage.

The driver then drove away, prompting Daniel Donator’s mother, Maria Donator, to hop in her car and follow the suspect.

“I thought to myself, ‘I hope that’s not my car that I just heard,’ and I come out and I see my car’s just missing a huge chunk,” Daniel Donator said. “(My mom) came out of the driveway, actually chased the guy, caught up to him and the police grabbed him. Thankfully for my mom, she was pretty much the hero in this situation.”

Maria Donator added that she didn’t know what she was thinking in the moment but felt she needed to follow the suspect.

“I just wanted to stop him. I just wanted to say, ‘You know what, you did this to my son. Why’d you left?’ That was my thing to him, like why he did that; why he didn’t stop. Somebody could have been in that vehicle,” she said.

Lynn police confirmed that one person was placed under arrest. Their name has not been released.

There were no reported injuries.

