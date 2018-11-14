Lynn homeowner thwarts home invasion attempt

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers suspected of a home invasion Monday night in Lynn were thwarted when the homeowner took matters into his own hands.

The homeowner, Evan Luongo, says he grabbed a machete in an attempt to hold the suspects until police arrived.

“I yelled at them, told them to drop their weapons, kick their weapons over,” Luongo said. “I then preceeded to tell them ‘Don’t move, hands up, dont move, stay where you are.’ I ran and got my phone, called 911, and just proceeded to watch them until the police arrived.”

Luongo says he was sleeping when the teens broke in, and he found them in his office, holding weapons.

One of the suspects, Adelson Fedna, faced a judge Tuesday for an armed burglary charge.

Police say the other suspect failed to appear for court and has a warrant out for his arrest.

