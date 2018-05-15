Lynn hospital closes operating rooms

LYNN, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts hospital has shut down its operating rooms ahead of its impending closure.

The Daily Item reports the North Shore Medical Center in Lynn closed its operating unit at Union Hospital last Thursday. A $23 million medical village will replace the hospital when it closes in fall 2019.

Union patients will be transferred to a new Partners Healthcare campus in Salem. North Shore Medical Center spokeswoman Laura Fleming says some surgical services staff at Union have been moved to Salem.

City councilor Wayne Lozzi says the closure is “disappointing and sad to see.”

Partners Healthcare is working with Lynn officials to sell the remaining portion of the site. The health care system has agreed to fund a study to determine uses for the remaining campus area.

