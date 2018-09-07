Lynn mailman accused of sexually assaulting woman on his route

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn mailman accused of sexually assaulting a woman on his mail route last month is now facing an indecent assault charge.

Gregory Gillette, 30, of Lynn, was arraigned in Lynn District Court on charges of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and open and gross lewdness in connection with the assault that occurred at the home of a woman on his mail route on Aug. 22, according to court documents.

The woman told police Gillette, who she was friendly with, asked to use her bathroom before cornering her against a wall, aggressively grabbing her, and kissing her neck while she protested, saying she was “not ready for this,” according to court documents.

The woman also told police Gillette exposed himself to her before leaving her house and then texted her asking her to delete the text messages he had sent her and apologizing for making her “feel like that,” prosecutors said.

After speaking with the victim, who broke down in tears several times during the interview, Lynn police coordinated with the Post Master to take Gillette into custody while he was working in the area of Baker and Brimblecom Street. He was arrested without incident and transported to the police station.

The US Postal Service says Gillette is not currently working as a mailman and has been a mail carrier since 2013.

He is due back in court Sept. 27.

