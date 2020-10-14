BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man accused of fatally shooting a Roxbury convenience store clerk during a robbery is due back in court Wednesday.

Stephon Samuel, 25, has been held without bail following his Aug. 24 arraignment on charges of murder, armed robbery with a firearm, armed assault to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. He also faced charges as a Level 1 Armed Career Criminal based on a 2016 conviction for a drug distribution offense, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Tanjim Siam, 25, was shot in the head when confronted by an armed robber while working behind the counter at M&R convenience on Shawmut Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. on July 14.

The owner of the convenience store, Abdul Matin, said Siam did everything the robber asked — handed over cigarettes and cash — but the thief still took him to the back of the store, demanded he lay down and shot him.

The armed robbery and shooting were captured by the store’s video surveillance system.

Siam was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 22.

According to prosecutors, fingerprints at the scene of the shooting were deemed to be Samuel’s and he was arrested following an attempted armed robbery in Brockton on July 22.

The firearm allegedly used in that incident was matched to ballistics evidence located where Siam was shot, prosecutors said.

“This was a shameful and cowardly act of violence against a man who did nothing but comply with his killer’s demands,” Rollins said back in August. “My Office will hold this individual accountable for taking Mr. Siam’s life and for the harm and trauma that he has inflicted on Mr. Siam’s family and the community around this store.”

