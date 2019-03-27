Lynn man accused of dragging victim with car ordered held without bail

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man accused of dragging another man with his car during a possible road rage incident Tuesday night has been ordered held without bail.

Roland Allen, 24, appeared in Lynn District Court Wednesday morning to face a slew of charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating on a suspended license, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and assault with intent to murder.

Officers responding to a disturbance on Winnepurkit Avenue learned that Allen struck another man with his vehicle during an altercation, police said.

The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Roland Allen of Lynn held without bail charged with dragging victim down the street under his car #7news pic.twitter.com/i6FBBWrahv — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 27, 2019

