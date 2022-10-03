BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston.

Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets.

According to Suffolk County Assistant DA James Duffy, at about 5:30 a.m. that day, Palmer attacked a female victim walking on D Street. He allegedly told the victim to “run” and “repent” before punching her in the head and sexually assaulting her. He was identified through a description provided by the victim and surveillance footage. He was arrested on Sept. 30.

A judge ordered Palmer held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Oct. 6.

