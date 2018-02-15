Lynn man arrested, charged with OUI after hitting, dragging state trooper

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Police have arrested a Lynn man who struck a state trooper with his vehicle in Braintree, then drove away in an attempt to escape the scene.

State Police say Jose Molina, 30 of Lynn, was arrested after he refused orders from police to move his car at a crash scene, then struck a state trooper who was on foot before grabbing the trooper’s arm and dragging him.

According to officials, troopers and other first responders were at a multi-vehicle crash on Route 93 northbound at around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic was restricted to one lane due to the crash scene.

According to police on scene, a silver Honda Accord came to a complete stop in the only travel lane. Police say the man had his arm out the window with his cell phone in hand and it appeared he was trying to take photos or video of the crash.

A trooper in uniform at the scene told the driver twice to put down his phone and keep driving. After the second request, according to police, Molina swore at the trooper and slowly drove forward. The trooper requested that Molina stop, but Molina continued to drive slowly forward.

A second trooper came over to the scene to assist and ordered Molina to stop, at which point Molina sped up, striking the second trooper with his side mirror as he went past. The trooper then reached into the car and attempted to shut it off. Molina then reportedly grabbed the trooper and accelerated.

The trooper was dragged along the car before breaking free after about 15 yards. Molina sped away; the suspect was captured soon thereafter.

Troopers on the scene and at the barracks says they saw signs of alcohol impairment. Troopers later found a Corona and a Dunkin Donuts cup with what appeared to be alcohol in the center console cupholders.

Molina was taken to South Shore Hospital after complaining of a small cut on his head. He was later released to State Police custody. He has been charged with negligent operation, assault and battery on an officer, OUI, resisting arrest, failure to stop for police, speeding, possession of an open container, and other charges.

The trooper who was struck and dragged was taken to South Shore Hospital for a minor injury and has since been released.

Bail for Molina was set at $20,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)