Lynn man arrested on cocaine trafficking charge

LYNN, MASS. (AP) - A Lynn man is facing a cocaine trafficking charge after officers found 160 grams of cocaine in his car, state police said.

Edwal Vargas, 26, was arrested about 4:50 p.m. Sunday after a trooper pulled him over for having an expired inspection sticker. While conducting the motor vehicle stop, state police say the trooper found two bags of rock cocaine weighing about 160 grams and $850 in cash.

Vargas was taken to the Revere Barracks where he was held on $5,040 bail.

