Lynn man arrested on drug, gun charges after search uncovers 3 pounds of meth

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing criminal charges after police say three pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two firearms were found during a search of his home.

David Oth, a.k.a “Baby Bouncer,” a.k.a “BB,” 32, was charged by criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Oth was ordered held pending a March 12 detention hearing.

During a search of his home in Lynn on Feb. 24, law enforcement found approximately three pounds of suspected methamphetamine and two firearms in the basement.

