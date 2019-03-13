Lynn man arrested on weapons charges in Roxbury

A Lynn man faces weapons charges after police say he was in possession of a pistol Wednesday in Roxbury.

Officers on patrol about 2:08 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Annunciation Road as a result of a shooting incident Tuesday inside the Annunciation Housing Development observed a group of males loitering in a courtyard, Boston police say.

As the group was leaving, officers observed one of the individuals get involved in a verbal altercation with a motorist and motioned towards his waist area to suggest he was in possession of a firearm, according to police.

When instructed to remain on the sidewalk, the individual ignored the officers, police say.

When they caught up to the suspect and conducted a search for the presence of weapons, police say they located a Ruger LCP .380 auto pistol.

Officers arrested Dedric Dew, 21, of Lynn, and charged him with the unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession.

An investigation is ongoing.