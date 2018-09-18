FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who caused a traffic crash that killed a woman will not spend time behind bars at the request of the victim’s family.

The Cape Cod Times reports that Jose Portillo was sentenced Monday to five years of probation and 300 hours of community service after he was found guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the July 2017 crash in Bourne that killed 61-year-old Deborah Carney of Middleborough. The Lynn man will also lose his driver’s license for 15 years.

Prosecutors say Portillo was driving a box truck nearly 40 mph over the speed limit and did not attempt to stop before he struck the vehicle Carney was in.

Portillo apologized in court.

Deborah Carney’s husband said all he can do to move forward is offer forgiveness.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)