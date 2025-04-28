CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old Lynn man was in a Chelsea courtroom Monday, facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend.

The family of the shooting victim cheered in court as Carlos Utrera was ordered held without bail. Utrera hid his face from cameras during Monday’s hearing.

Police say they were called to Watt Street in Chelsea early Saturday morning and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested Utrera on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)