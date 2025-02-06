LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in the death of Lynn restaurant owner Ilias Mavros.

Eric German-Pena, 25, of Lynn, is charged in the fatal incident.

Mavros was found dead in his Stanwood Street home on Monday.

German-Pena is expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court Thursday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

