TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man was charged with drug trafficking after selling cocaine to an undercover deputy, officials announced Sunday.

Joseph Yves Frejuste, 31, was arrested Friday night after an undercover Middlesex Sheriff’s deputy bought $80 worth of cocaine from him in the area of Andover Street in Tewksbury, according to police.

Tewksbury police and the Middlesex Sheriff’s Department allegedly found two types of white powdery substances, a kilogram of marijuana, a scale and other drug paraphernalia when they searched him.

Frejuste will be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)