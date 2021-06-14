LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with killing his 80-year-old mother in the home they shared was ordered by a judge Monday to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Alfredo Paratore, 49, is charged with murder in the death of Katharine Paratore, whose body was found in their single-family Lynn home on Friday.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

His attorney said Monday his client is dealing with medical issues, but did not elaborate. Alfredo Paratore did not appear in court but attended via video feed.

According to court documents, law enforcement went to the home in response to a call from the son.

The victim had multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. She appeared to have been dead for several days.

Alfredo Paratore is scheduled to return to court June 30.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)