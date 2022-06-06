BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian on Storrow Drive and fled the scene over the weekend was arraigned on motor vehicle homicide charges Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge at 1 a.m. Saturday found Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlboro, dead at the scene. A witness said Jennings had been struck by a grey Honda Accord and followed the car after it fled the scene to an address on Centre Street in Lynn, police said.

Officers found Miguel Rodriguez, 35, at the address with the key to the Accord in his pocket, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office. Rodriguez allegedly had a blood level of .119 two hours after the crash.

Rodriguez was arraigned in Charlestown District Court Monday on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, motor vehicle homicide by OUI alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury or death. He was released on $5,000 bail and ordered not to drive without a valid license.

