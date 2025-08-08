SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned Thursday on charges he assaulted a female client of a Swampscott massage therapy business where he previously worked.

Ronny Colon, 32, was charged with one count of rape and five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

“In Superior Court […] the Hon. Thomas Drechsler imposed bail at $10,000 and set several bail conditions,” the Essex County district attorney’s office said in a statement. “The defendant must surrender his passport; commit no crimes; stay away from and have no contact with any victim or witness in the case; possess no firearms, dangerous weapons, or other destructive devices; and must not engage in any work as a massage therapist or massage-related work.”

Colon’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 18.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox