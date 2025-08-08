SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned Thursday on charges he assaulted a female client of a Swampscott massage therapy business where he previously worked.

Ronny Colon, 32, was charged with one count of rape and five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

“In Superior Court […] the Hon. Thomas Drechsler imposed bail at $10,000 and set several bail conditions,” the Essex County district attorney’s office said in a statement. “The defendant must surrender his passport; commit no crimes; stay away from and have no contact with any victim or witness in the case; possess no firearms, dangerous weapons, or other destructive devices; and must not engage in any work as a massage therapist or massage-related work.”

Colon’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 18.

