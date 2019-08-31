Lynn man driving wrong-way in Saugus causes crash that left 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man driving the wrong-way in Saugus caused a head-on collision early Saturday morning that left two dead and one seriously injured, state police say.

State police received calls around 3:30 a.m. about a wrong-way driver going south on the northbound side of Route 1 in the area of Sonic restaurant in Peabody. Moments later the vehicle caused a head-on collision with another vehicle on the northbound side in the area of the Army Barracks store in Saugus.

Troopers from State Police-Danvers responded to the scene and found the sole male occupant of the wrong-way vehicle, Luis Gallego, 29, of Lynn, dead inside his Chevrolet Impala, which caught fire.

The operator of the Journey, a 51-year-old Peabody man, was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, an adult female whose identity is not being released at this time, was transported to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates the Impala first clipped the rear end of a box truck and subsequently crashed head-on into the Journey occupied by two adults.

The driver of the box truck was not injured.

Route 1 was completely shut down following the crash and reopened around 6 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with the assistance of the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

No further information has been released.

