CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting overnight in Chelsea, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 40 Watts St. around 12:30 a.m. found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Chelsea police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

After an investigation, Carlos Utrera, 27, of Lynn, was arrested on a murder charge. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court.

“We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for violent acts in our community are held accountable,” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton. “I want to thank our detectives and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office for their immediate and tireless work on this case.”

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Chelsea Police Detectives at (617) 466-4800

