LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a Lynn man on a murder charge in connection with the death of his 80-year-old mother, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a dead woman at 112 Jenness St. around 8:03 p.m. Friday found Katherine Paratore suffering from multiple injuries and pronounced her dead at the scene, according to a statement issued Sunday by the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Alfredo Paratore, 49, who lives with his mother, is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge in Lynn District Court on Monday.

No additional information was immediately available.

