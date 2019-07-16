Lynn man held without bail on drug, gun charges after Revere traffic stop

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing weapons and drug charges after state police say he was caught with a loaded gun, pills, and ammunition during a traffic stop in Revere on Tuesday.

A trooper who stopped a Suzuki GSXR motorcycle on the Lynnway around 1 a.m. took inventory of the motorcycle after noting that Anderson Vasquez, 33, was driving on a learner’s permit, according to state police.

During the search, the trooper found multiple, boxes of firearm ammunition, a loaded .22 caliber revolver and numerous prescription medications not belonging to Vasquez.

Vasquez was ordered held without bail pending his arraignment at Lynn District Court Tuesday.

He is facing several charges including, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of class B and E drugs.

