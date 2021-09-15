LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a shooting spree late last year that left one person dead and five others injured, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

A grand jury indicted Darwin Mejia, 22, on charges including murder, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and five counts each of armed assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the area of Quincy Terrace around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2020, found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, the district attorney’s office said.

All of the victims were taken to local hospitals. Gustavo Santana, 31, of Lynn, was later pronounced dead.

Mejia remains held without bail. He will be arraigned in Salem Superior Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)