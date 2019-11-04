Lynn man plans on using portion of Mass. lotto prize to go on vacation, visit mother

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” game.

Tarik Kabiri chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He said he plans on using a portion of his winnings to go on vacation and visit his mother.

He bought his winning ticket at Richdale Convenience Store on Newhall Street in Lynn.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There are 63 additional $1 million prizes yet to be claimed in the $30 instant game.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)