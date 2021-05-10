Lynn man plans to buy house after winning $1M Mass. lotto prize while doing laundry

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man says he plans on buying a house for his family after winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

While at the laundromat doing his wash, Santos Rodriguez Cartagena decided to purchase an instant ticket at the convenience store next door. The lucky ticket he chose carried a $1 million prize.

Rodriguez Cartagena chose the cash prize option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on buying a house for his family with his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at All Day Convenience Store on Summer Street in Lynn. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

