Lynn man plans to use portion of $1M lotto win to start savings accounts for his grandkids

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game.

Joseph Gaudet chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on putting some of his winnings into savings accounts for his grandchildren.

His winning ticket was purchased at the Richdale on Walnut Street in Lynn. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

There are 59 additional $1 million prizes yet to be claimed in the $30 instant game.

