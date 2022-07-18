SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man pulled from a Saugus lake at the Breakheart Reservation Sunday has died.

The man has been identified as Maynor Salas Lopez of Lynn, according to the State Police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Lopez, who was at Breakheart with his family, entered Silver Lake for still unknown reasons around 5 p.m. when he began to struggle in the water. Saugus Police and State Troopers responded to the scene. Three Saugus officers pulled him from the water and first responders began performing CPR.

Lopez was transported by ambulance to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital where he received emergency care but remained in critical condition. He passed away early Monday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

