BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Lynn was sentenced Wednesday for stealing money from the mail, the Department of Justice said.

The announcement said while serving as a City Carrier for the U.S Postal Service, Juan Murillo stole iPads delivered to dorms at Harvard University while on his delivery route June 22 and 30, 2021. Murillo also stole from the mail Sept. 23, taking cash he was supposed to deliver.

Murillo, 32, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 2022 to one count of theft of mail by a U.S. Postal Service employee, according to the announcement. Wednesday, he was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay restitution of $2,400.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)