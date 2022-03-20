SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was stabbed in Saugus on Saturday night.

Police responded to Bristow Street early Sunday morning and found an unidentified man from Lynn who had been stabbed in the chest. He was transported to the hospital, police said.

There was no word from police on his condition.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)