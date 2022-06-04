BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Storrow Drive Saturday morning was arrested, according to state police.

According to officials, Miguel Rodriguez, 36, is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in injury or death and failure to stop or yield, after allegedly striking Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlborough with his car.

Jennings was walking along the off-ramp near the Tobin Bridge shortly after 1:03 when he was struck by Rodriguez’ gray Honda Accord, according to police. The Marlborough native was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS services.

A bystander who witnessed the event followed Rodriguez on his motorcycle to an apartment building in Lynn. The motorcyclist then provided police with Rodriguez’ license plate and location.

Officials descended on the location and placed Rodriguez in custody. A breath test was administered, through which Rodriguez registered a blood alcohol content of .119 roughly two hours after the initial incident, according to police.

Rodriguez was transported to the Boston Barracks of the state police where he posted bail and was released.

Rodriguez is due back in court on June 6.

