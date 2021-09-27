LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Mega Money” instant ticket game.

Michael Baldassari chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans to pay off his mortgage with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at the Shaw’s supermarket on Andover Street in Peabody. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

