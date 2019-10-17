Lynn man wins $1M on Mass. lotto ticket sold in Wakefield

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Big Money” instant ticket game.

Marty Tobey chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using a portion of his winnings to buy a car.

Tobey bought his winning ticket at the Sunoco station on Salem Street in Wakefield.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Two $10 million and two additional $1 million prizes are still available in the $20 instant game.

