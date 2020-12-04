Lynn manufacturing company settles toxic chemical lawsuit filed by AG

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn company has agreed to pay $302,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Maura Healey’s office that claims it illegally discharged stormwater into the Saugus River, officials said.

Healey’s office alleges that C.L. Hauthaway & Sons, Inc. violated the federal Clean Water Act when it discharged polluted stormwater into the Saugus River without a permit, according to officials.

Healey also alleges the company violated the federal Clean Air Act when it accidental released an extremely hazardous chemical at the facility because of failure in planning.

Settlement money will be used to mitigate flooding hazards and improve stormwater quality.

“This company’s actions risked the health of workers and nearby residents of an environmental justice community and threatened the water quality of the Saugus River,” Healey said. “This settlement holds this company accountable for violating important laws that protect public health and our clean air and water and provides funding for local environmental projects.”

