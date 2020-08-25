Lynn mayor weighing curfew, mask mandate after city becomes coronavirus hot spot

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) -

The mayor of Lynn is considering requiring a curfew or a mask mandate for people outside after the city has become a hot spot in the coronavirus pandemic.

According to state data, Lynn has a positivity rate of 7.09 percent and nearly 400 positive tests between Aug. 2 and Aug. 15, double and triple the cases of other North Shore hot spots like Chelsea, Revere and Salem.

Mayor Thomas M. McGee told 7News that residents have been letting their guard down and gathering in large groups without masks. He said if numbers don’t improve, he was looking at a potential curfew or mask mandate.

Residents said they were upset by the surge in cases.

“It is kind of infuriating to not see people wearing masks, I have a pre-existing condition and it’s really scary to me,” said Teresa Dillard. “I know people who have had Covid, I know people who have died from Covid. It’s a serious thing.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)