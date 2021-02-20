Lynn middle school hosts vaccination site for veterans

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of veterans headed to a Lynn middle school Saturday for a special COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The VA Bedford health care system and Lynn-Swampscott VA services turned the Breed Middle School gymnasium into a vaccination site for vets, administering the Pfizer vaccine by appointment to 360 veterans 50 and older enrolled in VA health care.

“I think it’s great, they called me up for the appointment, I didn’t have to go looking for them,” said David Gustavsen. “They called me, said we have an appointment on this day and I called back and they gave me a time. I’m a happy camper.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)