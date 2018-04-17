Lynn mother needing kidney transplant rents out billboard

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — A Lynn mother in need of a kidney transplant has rented out a billboard to help her find a donor.

Miranda LeBrasseur rented out the billboard on Broadway in Lynn. She said she has been on dialysis for two years and goes for IV treatments at a clinic three times a week. She also takes several kinds of medication a day.

“It really stinks. Like, this is April vacation, I can’t go away with my family. We can’t pick up and go somewhere, take a plane somewhere,” said LeBrasseur.

LeBrasseur said a new kidney would allow her to live a relatively normal life but her blood type has a waiting list around five or six years long.

“And that’s just to get to the top of the list. It doesn’t necessarily mean a kidney is available for me in six years,” said LeBrasseur.

The billboard went up earlier this month. In that time, LeBrasseur said she has gotten two responses and she is hoping one of them will be a match.

