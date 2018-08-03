Lynn mother sets trap for her daughter’s would be predator

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing charges of child enticement and deportation, after the mother of an 11-year-old girl caught him offering her daughter money for sex on Tuesday, police say.

Cesar Diaz Perez, 48, is under arrest after the 11-year-old’s mother set up her own “sting operation” to catch the alleged predator.

Lynn police say that Perez came into contact with the girl twice, once calling her pretty and the next propositioning her, causing the girl’s mother to intervene.

The mother, posing as her daughter, contacted Perez using WhatsApp and arranged for them to meet.

On Tuesday, the girl got off a bus at Western Avenue, met Perez, and started off towards his home on Albion Street with her mother not far behind. All the while, the girl was recording their conversation on her phone.

A police report states that he asked her for sex and that he was aware she was only 11 because he had asked her age and commented that he thought she was 15.

That is when the girl’s mother reportedly intervened and called police, who took Perez into custody on nearby Summer Street.

Now, not only is Perez facing child enticement charges but he is also facing deportation after the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency determined he was here illegally.

immigration officials say that once everything is settled they will deport him back to his home country of Guatemala.

“We don’t recommend it but this ended up working out because she was able to contact police while the incident was unfolding and the officers were able to get on scene quickly,” said Lieutenant Michael Kmiec.

Perez was also arrested in 2015 on charges of paying for sex.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)