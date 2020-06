LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorcycle crash in Lynn is under investigation Friday night.

Crews arriving to the scene near Eastern Avenue and Elvir Street around 8:20 p.m. found the motorcycle overturned on its side.

Investigators are searching the area for evidence.

So far, it is unclear what caused the crash or what condition the driver of the motorcycle is in.

