LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - This year’s Tony Awards brought with them a historic honor for Massachusetts native Alex Newell.

Newell, from Lynn, became the first openly non-binary person to win an award for acting.

Speaking this week, those who knew Newell said they knew success would be coming after being part of Newell’s life in the theater as a child.

Steve Black directed Newell in shows at Marblehead Little Theatre.

He said he knew Newell was special from their first audition.

“When Alex came in, as soon as they opened their month, that was what everybody remembered — the wonderful, amazing sound that no one else could capture or emulate,” Black said.

Thomas Nunan is the president of Bishop Fenwick High School, where Newell graduated in 2012. He said everyone at Bishop Fenwick couldn’t be prouder of Newell’s success.

“To see that kind of joy and exuberance last night on stage — just thrilling and exhilarating,” Nunan said.

As Newell celebrated Sunday night, they were not the only person to make history as J. Harrison Ghee became the second openly non-binary person to win a Tony for their role in

Back in Massachusetts, both Nunan and Black said everyone who knows Newell was thrilled to see them achieve a long-awaited dream this weekend.

“Just to see even that huge transformation from being a superstar in the community to now being a superstar in the broadway community, I couldn’t be prouder,” Black said.

“What a great testament to inspire young people engaged in the fine and performing arts,” Nunan said. “‘You can do this. You can make it happen.’”

Bishop Fenwick is looking to create a fine and performing arts hall of fame.

Speaking this week, Nunan said he expects Newell to be among the first inductees.

