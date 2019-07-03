Lynn native part of star-studded list of performers at Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

BOSTON (WHDH) – A 16-year-old Lynn native and a former contestant on “America’s Got Talent” is part of the star-studded list of performers who are slated to take the stage on the Fourth of July for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade.

Amanda Mena will take the stage, along with Queen Latifah, youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, Arlo Guthrie, and The Texas Tenors.

Mena’s father says the entire family is thrilled that she will get a chance to perform at America’s premier Independence Day celebration.

“We’re feeling so good. The whole family feels so excited. She’s doing something that she likes to do,” Martine Mena told 7NEWS.

The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra will once again be led by conductor Keith Lockhart, who says it’s been a dream come true to work with Latifah.