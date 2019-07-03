Lynn native part of star-studded list of performers at Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old Lynn native and a former contestant on “America’s Got Talent” is part of the star-studded list of performers who are slated to take the stage on the Fourth of July for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade.
Amanda Mena will take the stage, along with Queen Latifah, youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, Arlo Guthrie, and The Texas Tenors.
Mena’s father says the entire family is thrilled that she will get a chance to perform at America’s premier Independence Day celebration.
“We’re feeling so good. The whole family feels so excited. She’s doing something that she likes to do,” Martine Mena told 7NEWS.
The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra will once again be led by conductor Keith Lockhart, who says it’s been a dream come true to work with Latifah.
“We had an opportunity to work with her at the Pops in Symphony Hall in 2017 and we’ve literally been begging her to come to join us ever since,” Lockhart said.
Arlo Guthrie will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.
Gorman, who is a student at Harvard, will recite her poem, “The Believer’s Hymn of the Republic.”
The Texas Tenors will perform “God Bless America.”
The show will also include a flyover by two F-15 fighter jets and a United States Navy band.
A 20-minute fireworks display, set off from three barges on the Charles River, will bring the evening to an end.
The concert will start at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10:30 p.m.
Those looking to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their home can watch the extravaganza on WHDH-TV and Bloomberg TV from 8 to 11 p.m. It can also be streamed on Bloomberg.com and listened to on Bloomberg Radio.
