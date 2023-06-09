LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 31 year old was arrested and now faces two OUI charges after police in Lynn said they found a damaged United States Postal Service vehicle in the city’s Common area.

The Lynn Police Department said the arrest was made after officers responded to the area of Lynn Common near Hanover Street for a motor vehicle accident around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

Upon arriving, police found a USPS vehicle in the Common “with significant damage,” according to a news release.

The police department said the operator was identified as Meghan Rae Scanlon, 31, of Marblehead, Mass., who was later arrested and charged with OUI liquor, OUI drugs and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Authorities have not yet released any other details from the case.

