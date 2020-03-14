Lynn pizzeria giving free food to families during ‘time of desperation” as schools close

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A local Italian restaurant in Lynn is dishing out free pizzas to families struggling to feed their children as schools shutter in response to the coronavirus.

Alfredo’s Italian Kitchen has been serving pizza in Lynn for years and owners Thaer and Sara Demaidi said they were honored to give back to the community.

“With the schools closing a lot of people are now at home, staying with their kids, which also means lost wages,” said Sara Demaidi. “So we wanted to give back to our community and help out. We decided the best way to do that was by providing free lunch to our community.”

“Lynn has been very good to us for the last 6 years and i think It’s time to give back to the community,” Thaer Demaidi said.

And parents said the slices are lifesavers.

“It makes it much easier for us parents in a time of need and a time of desperation,” said customer Juliana Rincon. “I think it’s absolutely great because a lot of parents are worried about ‘What I’m going to feed my children or how I’m going to take care of my children.’ so the fact that they are helping the community in such a way is amazing.”

The restaurant isn’t asking for donations, but the response from people looking to help out has been strong as well, Sara Demaidi said.

“It was just a small gesture from us. we didn’t think it would make such a big impact. We’ve had people from out of state calling in asking if they can donate,” Demaidi said.

Alfredo’s plans to provide free meals through March 20. Residents with concerns about feeding their kids can call the restaurant at 781-584-4954.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)