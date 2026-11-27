LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of setting a home on fire, leading to a standoff with police in Lynn was arrested Friday, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Lynn police said they were called to a home on Graves Avenue for a reported assault. When officers arrived, they said they learned a man had barricaded himself inside the home and was attempting to set it on fire. No one else was inside the home at the time, police said.

The Lynn Fire Department was called to the scene as the situation escalated into a working structure fire, police said.

Cellphone video captured the suspect climb out of a third story window and drop to the roof ledge below, as thick, dark smoke poured out of the home. He then dove back inside to the second floor of the home.

“All I heard was, ‘Oh you’re not going to take me dead or alive, come on in! Come on in!’ So the next thing you know, he went back in and closed the window. Next thing you know, smoke started coming out,” said Ronald Pina, a neighbor. “About two days ago, I hear him yelling, like, ‘Leave me alone!’ So I don’t know what was going on. Maybe it’s just as I said, it’s a boiling point, somebody just had enough.”

Once the fire was put out, officers entered the home and took the suspect into custody.

No one was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation by Lynn police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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