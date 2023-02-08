LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is facing charges following a series of alleged vehicle break-ins, police announced Wednesday.

The Lynn Police Department said it arrested Marin Opacak, 29, after responding to calls reporting break-ins on Monday. Responding officers learned a gun had been stolen from one of the vehicles, police said.

Officers later viewed a video taken by an area resident of a suspect, identifying him as Opacak, according to Lynn police.

Police said they learned Opacak had six warrants for his arrest for “similar type offenses.”

Police said they took Opacak into custody this week with help from the Massachusetts State Police. Officers recovered the gun and ammunition while arresting Opacak, according to police.

Opacak has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, among other charges.

