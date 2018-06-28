Lynn police ask for help locating missing man with Alzheimer’s

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Lynn police are asking for help finding an 80-year-old Alzheimer’s patient who hasn’t been seen since Wendesday.

Henderson Maynard was last seen in the area of 108 Hanover St. and was reported missing by family members around 4 a.m. Wednesday. Henderson lives on President Street in Lynn and is known to frequent the McDonald’s on Boston Street, according to police.

Henderson is described as a fully bald black man who typically wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black suit with a white button-down shirt.

Anyone with information about Maynard’s whereabouts is asked to call Lynn police at 781-595-2000.

