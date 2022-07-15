LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man whose three unleashed pit bulls attacked and severely injured an 11-year-old cockapoo Sunday morning.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. Sunday, a Lynn resident was walking her 11-year-old cockapoo in the area of the Lynn Woods Playground/softball field when a white male walking three unleased pit bulls entered the softball field area from Great Woods Road.

The pit bulls then attacked the cockapoo without provocation.

The presumed owner of the pit bulls then gained control of them and was last seen walking with them in the direction of the road behind the softball field to the right and into the woods.

The man is described as burly with scruffy facial hair and wearing a baseball cap.

The cockapoo was bitten more than 25 times, resulting in extensive injuries and veterinary bills.

Anyone who has information that would help identify the dogs involved and their owner is encouraged to contact the City of Lynn Animal Control Officer J.R. Plourde at 781-477-4385 or aco@lynnpolice.org.

